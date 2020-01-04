gloucester-vs-bath,-gallagher-premiership:-live-score-and-latest-updates

Teenage sensation Louis Rees-Zammit drops from the bench after failing a late fitness test – former Bath stalwart Matt Banahan will wear the no. 23 jersey instead.
Gloucester: Woodward, Marshall, Harris, Twelvetrees, Thorley, Cipriani, Heinz, Hohneck, Marais, Balmain, Craig, Mostert, Clarke, Polledri, Ackermann.
Replacements: Gleave, Seville, Knight, Grobler, Ludlow, Simpson, Williams, Banahan.
Bath: Homer, Rokoduguni, Joseph, Roberts, Watson, Priestland, Cook, Obano, Dunn, Stuart, McNally, Stooke, Louw, Underhill, Faletau.
Replacements: Walker, Boyce, Judge, Williams, Ellis, Fox, Burns, Brew.
Our referee today is Tom Foley.