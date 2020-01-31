Glossier's Soho beauty pop-up to stay for 2020

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Millennial-favourite Glossier has announced that it will extend its London pop-up until the end of the year.

The pop-up has been the brand’s most successful, having had 100, 000 visitors through its door since opening in November.

Glossier London, located on Covent Garden’s Floral Street, was originally set to close on February 9 but has had the highest average daily sales of any of its global pop-ups, persuading Glossier to prolong its stay in the capital.

The New York-based brand prides itself on designing the decor of its pop-ups in accordance to the city in which it’s in. Designed by Glossier’s in-house creative team, Glossier London was intended to mirror the decor of the iconic British social club, with William Morris-style wallpaper lining the walls of the store.

The Glossier rooftop (Glossier)



Hidden at the back of the space is the “Glossier Rooftop”, a full-scale installation that pays homage to the iconic London skyline.

Glossier London was Glossier’s fifth pop-up of 2019, with temporary experiences in Miami, Seattle, Boston and Austin coming before. The brand plans to continue its winning pop-up streak in 2020, starting with Atlanta in February and Arizona in March.

Glossier London has had the highest average daily sales of any of their pop-ups, ever (Glossier)



All of the brand’s bestselling products can be trialled and bought in the London store – from Boy Brow to Cloud Paint and its latest Futuredew serum – as well a limited edition Glossier London umbrella. For each umbrella sold, Glossier donate £5 to the Young Women’s Trust, a charity that fights for gender equality and helps struggling young women gain confidence and find work.

Founded in 2014, Glossier is a digital-first beauty company with a mission to give voice through beauty. Its mantra “skin first, makeup second” philosophy, has enabled it to build a cult millennial following online and offline.

Glossier London is located at 13 Floral Street, Covent Garden and will remain open through the end of the year.