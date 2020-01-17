global-economist-portia-antonia-alexis-to-attend-world-economic-forum-2020-as-she-shares-how-artificial-intelligence-will-be-helpful-in-banking

When it comes to developing the world, economists play a vital role today. Right from understanding and building the strength of the economy, it’s the economists who stand distinct from all. Portia Antonia Alexis, a British economist and Mathematician have worked in some of the best firms in the world including McKinsey & Company and Newton Asset Management. Before this, she was into investment banking where she worked at Bank of America and Merrill Lynch as an analyst covering Mergers and Acquisitions. Besides this, she is a columnist and has done her research in Economic Mobility Income Equality.

In the banking field, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has taken over many big companies. Microsoft had even conducted a study on AI and the upcoming consequences on corporate leadership. Speaking about the future of AI in banking, she said, “Companies are more inclined to invest in Artificial Intelligence as well as larger and shorter-term projects. British companies are aware that they are at a turning point in their economic dynamics and that we will have to take it. The need to transform will become more and more urgent. Artificial intelligence is el dorado, provided you master the data as well as to invest in the business of tomorrow because it will transform everything.”

Over the years, Portia has established herself as a global economist and loves to share her knowledge about economics to many charitable and media organizations of the world. The progress of digitalization has truly revolutionised the entire globe and technology has made the lives of the people easier in solving problems. With this, she has strongly laid emphasis on technology advancement and now the economist will be integrating the use of AI in her everyday tasks.