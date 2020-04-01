🔥Global coronavirus cases set to hit one million 'in next few days' as deaths double over past week🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world will hit one million within days, with the death toll set to hit 50,000, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference on Wednesday that the number of global fatalities has more than doubled in the past week.

“As we enter the fourth month of the Covid-19 pandemic, I’m deeply concerned about the rapid escalation and global spread of infection,” he said.

“Over the past five weeks, we have witnessed a near exponential growth in the number of new cases, reaching almost every country, territory and area.

“The number of deaths has almost doubled in the past week. In the next few days we will reach one million confirmed cases and 50,000 deaths.”

The World on Coronavirus lockdown

Worldwide, more than 860,000 people have so far tested positive for Covid-19 and more than 42,000 have died, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

On Wednesday, Spain reported a new record of 864 deaths in one day while total infections broke the 100,000 mark.

It is now the third country to hit six figures in its recorded cases, behind the US and Italy.

Dr Ghebreysesus also stressed that while “relatively lower numbers” of confirmed cases have been reported from Africa and from Central and South America, “Covid-19 could have serious social, economic and political consequences for these regions.”

His stark warnings came as China – where the outbreak began – offered the world a glimmer of hope.

It reported just 36 new cases of the virus on Wednesday.