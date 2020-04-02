🔥Global coronavirus cases hit one million as death toll soars to 50,000🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The number of people who have died from coronavirus around the world has now hit 50,000 as global cases passed the one million mark.

Reported cases of Covid-19 passed one million on Thursday, with the most cases in the United States, followed by Italy and Spain.

It comes after a further 560 UK hospital patients diagnosed with the virus died, marking the biggest daily spike in deaths so far.

A total of 2,921 people who tested positive for Covid-19 have died while in care, according to Department of Health figures.

More follows…

