glentoran-offer-condolences-following-passing-of-former-player-derek-acorah

Glentoran FC have offered their condolences following the death of former player Derek Acorah.

Acorah, real name Derek Johnson, had a brief spell with the club during the 1968/69 season.

Before becoming famous for using his alleged psychic powers while hosting shows like Most Haunted, Acorah was on the books of Liverpool during Bill Shankley’s time as manager.

From the Bootle area of the city, Acorah was released by his hometown club without playing a first team game. He then played for a host of clubs including Wrexham and Stockport before ending his career in Australia in his late twenties.

The TV mystic passed away on Friday at the age of 69 after falling into a coma while being treated for pneumonia.

Official Glentoran club records show that he made 4 appearances for the club, scoring one goal.

Glentoran Media Director Ian Clarke gave some background on Acorah’s brief spell at the club.