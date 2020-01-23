glentoran-launch-audacious-record-bids-for-irish-league-strikers-but-cliftonville-reject-joe-gormley-approach







Adam Lecky and Joe Gormley are both on Glentoran’s wish-list.

Glentoran have launched audacious bids for two of the Irish League’s hottest strikers in a huge statement of intent ahead of the title run-in.

Cliftonville are already understood to have rejected a £60k offer for the Premiership’s top marksman Joe Gormley, while the Glens have also tabled a similar offer for Ballymena United frontman Adam Lecky.

Glenn Ferguson’s £55k move from Glenavon to Linfield has long been the Irish League transfer record. There was some debate over whether Jamie McGonigle’s move from Coleraine to Crusaders in the summer beat that figure, if Glentoran can secure one of these transfers, Ferguson’s record would certainly be consigned to the history books.

With Gormley under contract at Solitude until the summer of 2023, it’s no surprise that the Reds have knocked back Glentoran’s approach.

Sources close to the Oval club are less than optimistic about their club’s chances of luring the former Peterborough forward across the city.

However, it’s a case of one or the other for Glentoran, who are hoping they have more chance of convincing Ballymena to sell Lecky, especially with the option of using United’s interest in Curtis Allen as part of a deal.

Lecky, 28, netted 11 Premiership goals as United finished second in the league last season. At 6’6 and with his ability on the ground a match for his aerial prowess, Lecky is an attractive options for the Glens, who now have their sights fixed on at least securing European football this term.