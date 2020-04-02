glenn-maxwell-posts-adorable-birthday-wish-for-“stunning”-indian-origin-fiancee

Glenn Maxwell shared a picture with Vini Raman on Instagram. © Instagram

Glenn Maxwell took to social media site Instagram to wish his Indian-origin fiancee Vini Raman on her birthday on. Maxwell posted a photo of the two of them together with the caption “Happy Birthday to my stunning fiance! You’re awesome. #birthdaygirl #loveyou.” Raman responded to the photo with a cute yet sassy comment. “Love you… even though your choice of instagram filters is highly questionable,” she wrote on the photo. Maxwell and Raman announced their engagement last week through posts on Instagram.

Maxwell had posted a picture with Raman on February 27 and captioned the post with a ring emoji.Raman also posted a picture on her Instagram account and revealed that Glenn Maxwell had asked her to marry him last week. “Last week my favourite person asked me to marry him #YES,” she captioned the post.Maxwell had credited Vini Raman for being the first to ask him to speak to someone when he had taken a mental health break from cricket in October last year.”It was actually my partner who suggested I speak to someone, she was the first one who noticed it, so I should probably thank her as well. Once I had that initial conversation it was a big weight off my shoulders,” Maxwell had said.The Australian credited his girlfriend who stood by him during his initial struggles with mental health.”My girlfriend was probably No. 1, it wasn’t an easy job for her to deal with me going through my mood swings for the first few weeks, but Michael Lloyd was the guy I had the initial conversation with, he’s been someone who I’ve confided in since back in the academy days, so I’ve known him for well over a decade now.”Maxwell returned to action in the Big Bash League where he led Melbourne Stars to the finals of the franchise-based tournament.Maxwell was, however, left out of Australia’s squad for the tour to South Africa after the all-rounder was advised to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left elbow.