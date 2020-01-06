glen-quinn-murder:-three-arrested-in-police-probe-of-carrick-killing

Three people have been arrested in connection with the killing of Glen Quinn in Carrick.
A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and grievous bodily harm. A 39-year-old man held on suspicion of aggravated burglary and a 47-year-old woman was also held on suspicion of GBH.
All three remain in police custody.
A post mortem is yet to be carried out on Mr Quinn.
It has been claimed the UDA was behind the attack on the 47-year-old as a punishment for getting into a fist fight with one of its senior members.
Mr Quinn was hit with iron bars and baseball bats. Police discovered the popular barman’s body late on Saturday afternoon, and on Sunday night launched a murder probe after sealing off part of the Woodburn estate.
The murder of Mr Quinn, who for years worked at the Royal Oak in Carrickfergus, is the third killing carried out by the out-of-control South East Antrim UDA in the past three years. In 2017 it gunned down former members Geordie Gilmore and Colin Horner during an internal feud.
Mr Quinn was initially attacked by the leading UDA member, who was kneecapped by the terror gang last October, after being accused of bad-mouthing the organisation.
Locals described Mr Quinn as a kind-hearted individual who was not involved in wrongdoing.
Ulster Unionist Assembly member John Stewart said: “His death is a tragedy.
“Everyone I spoke to refers to the victim as a lovely and kind-hearted person, someone who was not involved in anything that should lead to this.
“The family no doubt want answers as quickly as possible and hopefully the police will be able to provide information and I would appeal for anyone with information to come forward.”
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council councillors said Mr Quinn only moved into the area recently.
The DUP’s Billy Ashe said: “It is a decent area and people are upset.
“Anyone living close to it has been inconvenienced by it over the weekend, by the police cordon, and they are concerned that something like this could happen so close to them.”
Police maintained the cordon around a block of six flats on Monday.
