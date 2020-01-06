glen-quinn-murder:-three-arrested-in-police-probe-of-carrick-killing







Glen Quinn

Three people have been arrested in connection with the killing of Glen Quinn in Carrick.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and grievous bodily harm. A 39-year-old man held on suspicion of aggravated burglary and a 47-year-old woman was also held on suspicion of GBH.

All three remain in police custody.

A post mortem is yet to be carried out on Mr Quinn.

It has been claimed the UDA was behind the attack on the 47-year-old as a punishment for getting into a fist fight with one of its senior members.

Police raid a house in Blackthorne Park in Carrickfergus on Sunday night

Mr Quinn was hit with iron bars and baseball bats. Police discovered the popular barman’s body late on Saturday afternoon, and on Sunday night launched a murder probe after sealing off part of the Woodburn estate.

The murder of Mr Quinn, who for years worked at the Royal Oak in Carrickfergus, is the third killing carried out by the out-of-control South East Antrim UDA in the past three years. In 2017 it gunned down former members Geordie Gilmore and Colin Horner during an internal feud.