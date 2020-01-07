glen-quinn-murder:-‘say-something-wrong-and-you-get-killed…-it’s-just-not-right’

Glen Quinn murder: ‘Say something wrong and you get killed… it’s just...

It was a scene of horror totally at odds with the coastal beauty of Carrickfergus’s seafront.

On a cold early January day, as a breeze swept in from the water, the mood around the town was sombre.

The area where Glen Quinn was brutally killed remained closed off to the public as neighbours expressed their horror over the nature of his death.

Mr Quinn’s body was discovered by police in his flat in the Woodburn area of Ashleigh Park on Saturday after he was beaten to death with iron bars and baseball bats.

It is understood that UDA members were involved in the killing following a row with the victim.

A strong police presence remained outside Mr Quinn’s flat on Monday with the area cordoned off.

The Woodburn and the adjacent Castlemara estates in this Co Antrim seaside town have attracted the wrong headlines in recent years.