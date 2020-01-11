glasgow-warriors-vs-exeter-chiefs,-champions-cup:-live-score-and-latest-updates

Exeter Chiefs look to continue their impressive European campaign against a Glasgow Warriors side that need to win to keep their hopes alive.

Despite victory in Exeter’s last outing, Rob Baxter has made a number of changes. Up front, Dave Dennis has been ruled out through illness, so Sean Lonsdale partners Jannes Kirsten in the second-row. Behind them, Jacques Vermeulen and Matt Kvesic also start with Don Armand dropping to the bench and Sam Simmonds not being risked on the artificial surface.

In the back division, Joe Simmonds returns at fly-half and also takes on the captaincy duties in the absence of Dennis, while Ian Whitten is preferred to Sam Hill in the centre alongside Ollie Devoto.

For the home side, Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie has backed Glenn Bryce to bring some Stuart Hogg-style class to his back line as Warriors prepare to face their former full-back.

Bryce has replaced Ruaridh Jackson as full-back for Glasgow’s Heineken Champions Cup encounter with Exeter as Rennie makes 11 changes for the penultimate Pool 2 clash at Scotstoun.

The former Scotland Sevens player will make his first start since November 1 and only the third of the season.

Jackson and Tommy Seymour – who starts on the wing – have also featured in the number 15 jersey since the departure of Hogg, who starts for the visitors.

Rennie said: “Glenn’s a very good player, with an excellent skill set. He’s not dissimilar to Hoggy, in that he’s quick, got a good kicking game and is a quality distributor. It gives us a lot of pace on the field.

“He played well at the start of the season before he picked up a couple of knocks, but he deserves his opportunity.”

Rennie has brought back a number of players who were rested in last weekend’s Guinness PRO14 victory in Treviso, including Scott Cummings, Jonny Gray and Adam Hastings.

Rennie added: “(Last weekend) was a good chance to freshen a few boys up after the two double-headers – they’ve carried a big toll over the last month.

“Bruce Flockhart and Tom Gordon were both outstanding but unfortunately picked up a couple of niggles, so they’re unavailable this weekend. It’s good to have guys back fresh and ready to go, however.”

Nick Grigg also misses out with a head knock while there is no place for Fiji lock Leone Nakarawa following his return to the club.