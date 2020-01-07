glamour-model-india-reynolds-poses-in-some-sultry-swimwear,-shows-off-her-enviable-curves-[photos]

India ReynoldsIndia Reynolds Official Instagram (lovefromreyn)

India Reynolds sent her fans into a tizzy with her recent social media snap. The model posted a cheeky throwback snap of herself wearing a sexy bikini.

The 29-year-old Love Island star looked incredible in her Instagram snap as she stood in front of a wooden beach hut. There was a sign placed up just behind her, which had the word ‘massage’ written on it, and she captioned her picture with the word: ‘Please…’

India Reynolds wore her locks piled on top of her head with a few loose strands framing her face. India attempted to find love last summer when appearing on the fifth series of Love Island.

Last November, India reportedly opened up about how she’s ‘not really’ OK after her separation from Ovie Soko, the basketball player. When asked if she’s alright during her appearance at ITV Palooza, the brunette replied: ‘Not really. I still feel the same, it’s still really new, it’s not been long.’

The TV star went on to admit she’d been maintaining a busy schedule to keep her mind off her relationship woes. She explained that she was trying to get on with it. And we hope that she does. And by the looks of these gorgeous snaps, it looks like it might not be too difficult for India to do just that.

India has had to face some criticism for her earlier career choices. The model added that she didn’t think that someone should condemn other people for their choices. She said that she understood if some people have a view that it’s degrading, but if it’s your choice, it’s not degrading, it’s amazing. Reportedly, India no longer does Page 3, but has continued modelling – ‘I do quite a lot of underwear, fuller bust and things like that for brands’ – and her latest job ties in perfectly with that.

It is known that India Reynolds is a glamour model who has done topless and risqué shoots. But India is trying to carve out a new path for her modelling career now and we wish her success. You can check out the pic here: