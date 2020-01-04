“give-security,-prevent-attack-on-gurdwara”:-sonia-gandhi-on-pak-incident

Government should also press for immediate registration of case, Sonia Gandhi said (File)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has condemned the “unwarranted and unprovoked” mob attack on Pakistan’s Nankana Sahib Gurdwara – one of the holiest Sikh shrines in the world – asking the centre to take up the issue with Pakistan and ensure safety of pilgrims.

“Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi has condemned the unwarranted and unprovoked attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan by an unruly mob of miscreants,” a Congress statement read.

“Expressing dismay and concern on the safety of Sikh pilgrims and the employees, she called upon the Government of India to immediately take up the issue with Pakistani authorities to ensure security for the pilgrims and adequate security for the Holy shrine to prevent any future attacks. Government of India should also press for immediate registration of case, arrest and action against the culprits,” it added.