giuliani-pal-lev-parnas-hands-over-docs,-phones-to-feds

January 13, 2020 | 3: 19pm

Rudy Giuliani pal Lev Parnas, who was indicted for plotting to violate US campaign finance laws, gave House impeachment probers photos, text messages and thousands of pages of documents, his lawyer said Monday.

Joseph Bondy, Parnas’ attorney, went to Washington, DC, over the weekend to hand-deliver the contents of an iPhone 11 — which like the other evidence in his case had been placed under a protected order by a federal judge — to Democratic staffers on the House Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, the lawyer disclosed on Twitter.

Parnas has also handed over documents, recordings, photos, text messages on the encrypted messaging application WhatsApp, and materials from a Samsung phone — and was expected to share material from two other devices, an iPad and another iPhone.

“Earlier this morning, the Court granted our request for a second modification of the protective order. We have conveyed the contents of Lev Parnas’ Samsung phone to HPSCI, and will be working to provide the other materials as soon as possible. #LetLevSpeak #LevRemembers,” Bondy wrote.

Parnas wants to testify in the hopes of more lenient treatment in his own case, in which he allegedly tried to steer foreign cash into US elections and hide the source.

“After our trip to DC, we worked through the night providing a trove of Lev Parnas’ WhatsApp messages, text messages & images — not under protective order— to #HPSCI, detailing interactions with a number of individuals relevant to the impeachment inquiry. #LetLevSpeak #LevRemembers,”Bondy said in a second tweet, which was accompanied by a photo of a grinning Parnas and Trump giving the thumbs-up sign.

Parnas is under pressure by federal prosecutors who have said they will likely file additional criminal charges against him.

Prosecutors with the US attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York seized more than a dozen electronic devices, including cell phones, laptops and a hard drive from Parnas and his home when he and his associate Igor Fruman were arrested on Oct. 9 at Dulles International airport with one-way tickets to Austria.

Lev Parnas with Rudy Giuliani (left) REUTERS

The Soviet-born Parnas, Fruman and two others were charged with funneling foreign money into US elections and citing a bogus donor to hide the source of the cash. All four have pleaded not guilty.

House investigators want to know more about Parnas and Fruman, another Soviet-born businessman, as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

The pair helped Giuliani force the ouster of former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch and arrange sit-downs for Giuliani with Ukrainian officials as part of the former mayor’s effort to dig up dirt on Trump rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Since late last month prosecutors have begun turning over Parnas’ materials extracted from the devices, which were sent to the FBI’s lab in Quantico, Virginia, to be analyzed.

Bondy also called for Attorney General William Barr to recuse himself from the criminal investigation “so that Lev can be properly evaluated as a witness in the impeachment inquiry.”

The calls likely included several placed on Parnas’ phone to Rep. Devin Nunes, the House Intelligence Committee’s ranking GOP member.

The feds are also investigating Giuliani in relation to Parnas and Fruman, a development that led Trump’s personal lawyer to call them “a–holes.”