gisele:-‘we-are-going-through-intense-times-in-our-personal-lives-and-the-world’

Amid conversation about her husband Tom Brady’s NFL future, Gisele Bündchen called for reflection and kindness in an Instagram post.

“We are going through intense times in our personal lives and in the world,” Bündchen wrote in English and Portuguese. “I feel that everything happening right now is trying to bring us more inward. It’s asking us to reflect, to let go of judgments and whatever is holding us back.”

Bündchen urged respect for “others, ourselves and our planet” before closing the post with “#lunareclipse“:

We are going through intense times in our personal lives and in the world. I feel that everything happening right now is trying to bring us more inward. It’s asking us to reflect, to let go of judgments and whatever is holding us back. Find compassion and forgiveness within yourself, think about your purpose. How can you put your qualities to help those around you and participate in a cause that matters to you. Let’s open our hearts, spread peace, be kind, accept and respect others, ourselves and our planet. We must take responsibility for our part as the future is being created by each one of us right now! #lunareclipse

View the full post below: