gisele-bundchen-slammed-for-suggesting-‘discipline’-and-meditation-is-better-for-anxiety-than-‘taking-a-pill’

Gisele Bundchen has been blasted for suggesting that ‘discipline’ is better for curbing anxiety than ‘taking a pill’.

The Brazilian model claimed she cured her anxiety and panic attacks by practicing yoga and meditating as well as adhering to a strict vegan diet.

The 39-year-old added that some people are ‘half asleep’ and ‘want instant gratification’ and would benefit from following her routine.

Her comments sparked outrage in anxiety and depression sufferers, who accused her of shaming people who take medication to treat their mental health.

‘They just have to make the decision of working at it,’ Gisele told The Observer.

‘That’s the problem with today’s society, people want instant gratification where it’s you know, “I want to do something and [when] I wake up I want to look like this.”

‘I’m like, “er, well, you know for me to cure my panic attacks, it took months”. I could have taken a pill, but I decided no. I’m going to wake up every morning and I’m going to meditate and do breath work. It took months.’

She added that ‘everything starts with discipline’ when asked how people might maintain her strict routine, which begins with stretching, meditating, detoxifying the teeth by swilling oil for several minutes and working out.

The mother-of-two directed people to her 2018 book Lessons: My Path To A Meaningful Life, which she insists will bring more ‘awareness’ to people.

Gisele was blasted on social media for her comments, with some accusing her of thinking her way of managing anxiety is ‘better’ than using medication.

Writer Bella Mackie tweeted: ‘Oh get to fk Gisele. You’re not better than other people cos you didn’t take antidepressants.

‘You didn’t become less anxious in a “better” way than those who need meds.’

Another added: ‘LMFAOOOO I CANT JUST WILL MY ANXIETY AWAY GISELE, SCIENCE DOESN’T WORK LIKE THAT.’

A third raged: ‘Gisele mate, you don’t “just take a pill.” You spend months working to find one that helps fix the chemical imbalance in your brain without making life even more unbearable because of side effects.

It comes after Gisele discussed her mental health in a new Dior Capture Totale advertising campaign.

While promoting the brand’s £152 serum, she explained that she used to feel like a ‘prisoner in her own life’ before learning to de-stress by connecting to nature.

‘When I was in my early 20s, I experienced panic attacks, and I felt like my world just kept getting smaller and smaller,’ she says in the clip.

‘I became a prisoner in my own life. From the outside, I guess, I could have everything, but really I was feeling like I couldn’t breathe.’

The model continues: ‘When I want to de-stress, there is nothing like being in nature. It could be in the ocean, it could be in the mountains, it could be removing my shoes and putting my feet on the ground and just feeling the earth.’

She adds that she believes ‘the energy of flowers holds a power that is limitless’, before encouraging viewers to ‘experience nature at its most beautiful and peaceful’.

Metro.co.uk has contacted Gisele’s reps for comment.





