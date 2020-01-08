girlfriend-watched-in-horror-as-man-drowned-after-20ft-jump-into-welsh-waterfall

A young couple’s summer day out at a Welsh beauty spot ended in tragedy, after a 20ft jump into a waterfall.

Bradleigh Williams, 20, had smoked cannabis before he leapt into the pool at Pontneddfechan waterfalls in Glynneath, South Wales.

An inquest yesterday heard that his girlfriend Amyleigh Tilley watched on in horror as her partner cried out for help on July 24 last year before later drowning.

He had followed Miss Tilley’s uncle David Pincott into the water during the summer heatwave, but disappeared under the surface.

Mr Pincott said: ‘It was about 20 to 30ft above the pool. I remember him shouting out “Yes”, however he soon started shouting for help and was struggling swimming.

‘I got to Bradleigh and I remember feeling the current pulling us.’

Miss Tilley called 999 as soon it was clear Mr Williams was in trouble.

She explained: ‘It was a day out – it was just a tragic accident.

‘We were going to go out for the day and go to the waterfall.

‘It wasn’t planned that we were going to jump.’

Mr Williams, from Trebanog, Rhondda, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales but died later that day after various attempts to resuscitate him failed.

A toxicology report found traces of cannabis in Mr Williams’ system together with a ‘low concentration’ of amphetamine, while a pathologist Margaret Sanders confirmed that the cause of death was drowning.

When asked about his drug use, Miss Tilley told the inquest: ‘He smoked cannabis that day and had amphetamine the previous day.’

She added: ‘I wouldn’t say he was stoned. He was fine.’

Attending police constable Mathew Humphreys described seeing Miss Tilley and Mr Pincott, recalling: ‘She was emotional… They both were. Both were shaking, both were crying.’

Arriving at a conclusion of misadventure, Pontypridd coroner Graeme Hughes said: ‘The drop was 20 to 30ft. He was seen before he went under water for 30 minutes or more.

‘He was not a particularly strong swimmer and he struggled after entering the water.

‘I don’t look to blame Bradleigh at all.

‘Lots of people go swimming but without such sad or unintended consequences.’