girl-with-target-tattooed-on-her-face-‘got-engaged-then-helped-new-fiance-shoot-woman-dead’

An 18 year-old woman with a target tattooed on her face murdered a woman with her fiance hours after they got engaged, police say.

Shaylyn Moran and husband-to-be Jack Doherty, 23, reportedly gunned down Cheryl Smith, 54, at Smith’s home in Pawtucket, Rhode Island on Wednesday night.

Both are now charged with first-degree murder, and are due to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

A motive for the shooting is unclear, although multiple marijuana plants were seen being carried out of Smith’s home after the shooting.

Moran hinted at a fondness for the drug on her Facebook page on New Year’s Eve, writing: ‘2020 if it ain’t weed I ain’t touching it.’

Shockingly, the pair appeared to brag about what they had done on Facebook Wednesday night, with Doherty posting: ‘we some fighters and some shooters.’

The status was accompanied by a photo of them in bed, with Moran showing off her engagement ring and forehead piercings.

Smith’s murder happened just hours after Doherty popped the question to Moran, with her alleged killers then sharing a photo of her engagement ring on Facebook.

The alleged killer, who has his own face tattoo, posted a soppy update about the proposal, writing: ‘She said yes,’ with a heart emoji.

But the gushing romance came just a day after Doherty shared a chilling photo of himself pointing a handgun at a mirror, and calling himself a ‘bloody boy.’

He then proceeded to react with a love-heart to replies calling him a gangster, and praising him for his ‘nice piece.’