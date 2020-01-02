girl-who-became-social-media-star-in-battle-against-leukaemia-dies-age-3

A little girl who gained thousands of followers as she bravely battled an aggressive form of leukaemia died on New Year’s Day.

Esme Handley’s parents confirmed the tragic news on the three-year-old’s Facebook page Esme Lionheart – named after her love of lions.

Rebecca and Will Handley wrote: ‘If you look to the sky tonight you will see a star shining brighter than any other.

‘Our darling girl went onwards with her journey at midday today. She was peaceful and in our arms and knew how ridiculously adored she was.

‘Esme Grace Angela Handley 13.08.2016 – 01.01.2020.’

Esme was diagnosed at 22 months old after she developed a large bruise on a family holiday to Greece.

Doctors discovered she had the high risk acute myeloid leukaemia and she was given a stem cell transplant and put on three rounds of chemotherapy.

However the cancer returned six months later and the family were not eligible for a second round of free treatment on the NHS.

In December, her parents admitted that Esme could no longer expect to be cured and said their baby had simply had enough after 18 months of being confined to hospital.

She was bedbound in the months before her death but her parents did everything they could to make her pain more bearable, even organising a private screening of Frozen 2 with Elsa and Anna impersonators singing to her.

Describing the aggressive effects of Esme’s condition in November Rebecca and Will said:’ ‘[She has] lost her hair; lost her fingernails; vomited daily, had her skin break down, crack, be burnt from chemo; nearly died from sepsis; almost died from anaphylaxis; been blue-lighted to PICU after having a seizure which temporarily left her in a vegetative state thanks to a fungal brain infection….and it goes on.

‘Whilst we would do absolutely anything for her, ANYTHING, I’m also not sure how much more we can tolerate either.’

After Esme’s diagnosis her parents, from south London, raised almost £500,000 for their daughter in the hope she could be treated privately overseas.

The pair, from south London, revealed that mum Rebecca had four miscarriages including one that nearly killed her before giving birth to Esme, their only child.

Well-wishers around the world were moved by the little girl’s plight and donated thousands to her GoFundme page, which described the litle girls’s love for ‘lions, narwhales and playing hide and seek outside.’

When it became clear that Esme could not be cured they continued to pursue their fundraising to ‘build a lasting legacy foundation in Esme’s name and to try and make some more special memories during what little time she has left’.

As well as being taken to see Frozen 2, Esme was visited in hospital by puppet theatre performers, therapy dogs and ZooLab’s collection of creepy crawlies.

Rebecca and Will say they plan to donate what was raised to a cancer charity in Esme’s name.

Rebecca said:‘Given how desperately poor the funding is into paediatric AML research, we feel even more strongly about this now.‘So a large chunk of the cash we have remaining (after spending some on novel drugs and supportive care) will be donated to AML research to try and spare future families the pain and anguish we have experienced.’

