girl-who-accused-maharashtra-cop-of-harassment-missing,-her-father-says

Maharashtra police official Nishikant More has been suspended. (Representational)

Mumbai:

A 17-year-old girl, who had accused Maharashtra Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Nishikant More of sexual harassment, has been missing since Monday night, her family members said.

According to the family of the girl, she left behind a suicide note.

“My girl went to college on Monday. She said somebody met her there and took her number as well. When she came back from college, she directly went to sleep and had gone missing from the next morning,” the father of the girl said.

He said in the suicide note “she said that she is tired of the DIG and wants to die.”

A case against Nishikant More was registered on December 26 last year under relevant sections after he was accused of molestation. On Thursday, he was suspended.

“The police said that she was caught on CCTV camera leaving the house at around 11: 30 pm voluntarily. If the police wants, they can find my daughter in no time. But they are not working. they are not even taking action against the DIG because he is a high-level officer,” the father of the girl alleged.

He also urged the chief minister to take cognizance of the matter.

“We don’t have any security either. Anyone can hurt us. Our family is very uncertain about our future. We don’t know what will happen tomorrow,” he added.