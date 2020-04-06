girl-scout-cookies:-there-is-still-a-ray-of-hope-amidst-covid-19-global-panic

The ongoing Novel Covid-19 pandemic has been a worrisome deal for not only lay men but many others.

Status- quo conditions

With the shut down of many private firms and businesses to restricting human movement within and outside the country that they’re living in all the measures have been taken to ensure a safe environment for all.

Who are the people yet not granted work from home?

With the top most bureaucrats including the country leaders, all are asked to work from home to avoid human interaction as much as possible and support self – quarantine. However, there are people working at the borderline of their lives like doctors, army personnel, shopkeepers etc.

Source: Unknown

Others granted an off from work

Farmers and daily wage workers including manuals scavengers, all are set free from work and are sent to their homelands. With these implemented, all the less emergency commodity shops are shut down until stability is achieved.

Girl scout cookies

Amidst all the lockdowns, an American organisation is encouraging the above mentioned professionals specially doctors working at the risk of their lives to get these unsold cookies that couldn’t be sold out due to the ongoing pandemic.

How will these cookies be sold?

The traditional ways of selling the cookies by the girls is not possible considering the sensitivity of the time. Hence, the troops will drop these unsold boxes of cookies to the doctors. The delivery will be informed to the receiver so that they can receive the boxes from a safe distance from the delivery person.

How will the funds be raised for selling them?

The company has promised to sell nearly 400+ boxes in tototal with many already sold out. The organisation is inspiring people to buy cookies for others at times of humanity. Also has taken up a part of the expenses on their own.