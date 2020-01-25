girl-in-red-shares-surging-new-song-‘kate’s-not-here’

Girl In Red has shared a brand new song called ‘Kate’s Not Here’ – scroll down to listen to it now.

The Big Read – Girl In Red: “World domination. That’s what I want”

The track features on the soundtrack for the new film The Turning, a modern take on Henry James’ The Turn Of The Screw which stars Finn Wolfhard and Mackenzie Davis, and was directed by Floria Sigismondi.

In a press release, Girl In Red – whose real name is Marie Ulven Ringheim – said of the track: “it’s been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it’s for the best. I’m gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date.”

“Who’s gonna check up on you tonight?/Will you be sleeping with open eyes?” Girl In Red sings on the surging indie song. Listen to it below.

The Turning soundtrack also features contributions from the likes of Mitski, Courtney Love, Soccer Mommy, Empress Of, and Wolfhard’s own band The Aubreys. Listen to it in full here.

Girl In Red is one of the artists nominated at this year’s NME Awards. She is in the running for the Best New Act In The World category and will go up against the likes of Clairo, D-Block Europe, Celeste, and Easy Life.

Winners will be announced on February 12 at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.