girl-finally-realises-why-her-drawing-of-a-giraffe-is-funny-after-a-sex-education-lesson

Five years after creating her masterpiece, Lacey Reynolds, 12, understands why everyone laughed at her drawing of a giraffe with knobbly knees.

Lacey, from Basingstoke, doodled a giraffe when she was seven years old and was pretty proud of her work.

So she couldn’t understand why her mum Kelly, 35, found it so funny.

Despite her mum’s laughter, the drawing was stuck on the fridge, where it stayed for years.

Now aged 12, a sex education lesson finally made Lacey realise why her drawing looked a bit… off.

Hint: it’s all in the legs.

Mum-of-three Kelly, a childminder assistant, said: ‘The photo still makes me laugh to this day – it will never get old.

‘We had been to the zoo that day and on the way back Lacey decided to draw animals during the train home.

‘When she presented her masterpiece, I was trying not to laugh in her face as she was so proud of her drawing.

‘I nudged her dad Jeremey, 35, to take a look and he was in hysterics too.

‘We referred to it as the giraffe with knobbly knees and showed all our friends and family.

‘It was stuck on the fridge for a few years.

‘Lacey never understood why people would laugh at her drawing until last year – when she started secondary school and had sex education lessons.

‘One day she came home from school and said “I know why that giraffe drawing is so funny now” and went on to explain what lesson she had.

‘I couldn’t stop laughing but Lacey felt embarrassed.’