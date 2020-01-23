girl,-9,-outwits-stalker-who-followed-her-home-from-school

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Police detained a man who followed a school girl home after she caught wind of his suspicious behaviour and played a trick on him.

CCTV shows the incredible moment the child,9, stopped the stalker in his tracks as she headed back to her apartment block in Stupino, Moscow.

The video shows the quick-thinking moment she hid behind a letter box instead of waiting for the lift, deceiving the stalker who enters the hallway with his back turned to her.

She manages to leave the building by sneaking quietly past him, and goes to meet her father who was fortunately nearby.

The culprit, dressed all in black with a woollen hat, spends a few clueless moments near the elevator before realising she may have ran away.

Chilling CCTV shows him check to see if anyone is watching before following the girl back outside.

However, as he leaves the building he crosses paths with the 9-year-old and her father, who called the police, Russia Today reports.

Officers detained the man, reportedly a registered patient with mental health issues, but said they won’t launch a criminal case as no crime was committed.

The girl’s bravery has been praised on social media.

One Reddit user said: ‘This is incredibly disturbing. What amazing awareness by such a young girl.’

Another said: ‘Smart girl! This really shows the predatory behavior. It doesn’t matter the age, what they were wearing, their gender. There are monsters out there. The monsters should be punished.’