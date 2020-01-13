girl,-4,-who-wasn’t-vaccinated-left-blind-after-getting-the-flu

A four-year-old girl who did not get vaccinated this year was left blind by the flu.

Amanda Phillips said she does not know if her daughter, Jade Delucia, will ever see again after she caught the flu and developed encephalopathy, which is a swelling of the brain that caused her to lose her vision.

Jade was rushed to a Covenant Medical Center in Iowa on Christmas Eve after her father found her unresponsive and suffering a dangerously high fever in her bed.

Her mother told NBC: ‘I looked down at her and her eyes were in the back of her head.’

Jade suffered a seizure when she arrived a the hospital and she was airlifted to the children’s hospital at the University of Iowa, where doctors told Phillips that her daughter had acute necrotizing encephalopathy, which is extremely rare disease that affects one in five million people.

For nearly two weeks, Jade was treated in the intensive care unit at the children’s hospital.

Jade was almost completely unresponsive for the next few days, then the unlikely happened on January 1 – she opened her eyes.

Over the next couple days, Jade’s condition improved. Her breathing tube was removed. She could sit upright. She could eat.

‘Jade said “Hi mommy” and you guys I’m a mess,’ Phillips wrote on Facebook on January 5.

However, Jade’s family soon noticed something was wrong. When they put her favored white unicorn stuffed animal in front of her face, she did not look at it. When Phillips threw a ball in the air, Jade did not watch it as it flew up through the air.

An ophthalmologist examined Jades eyes and everything seemed fine, but it was later learned that the problem was her brain.

‘It affected the part of her brain that perceives sight, and we don’t know if she’s going to get her vision back,’ Dr Theresa Czech, one of her physicians, told CNN.

‘In about three to six months from now we’ll know. Whatever recovery she has at six months, that’s likely all she’s going to get.’

Jade also may suffer cognitive and developmental issues because of the damage to her brain, but that will also be accessed in the upcoming moths.

Phillips said she is just amazed at her daughter’s progress.

‘I think she’s doing fabulous,’ she said.

Jade returned home on January 9 and the first thing she did was touch her sister’s face. She then pulled it close and cried.

Phillips said she is happy to have her daughter back home, but she wants to stress the importance of flu shots. She said both Jade and her sister received the flu shot last march and Phillips thought that meant they were good for an entire year. She said she did not realize her daughters needed to be vaccinated again for the 2019-2020 season.

‘We want parents to know they should get a flu shot every season,’ Phillips said.