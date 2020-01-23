girl,-4,-pulled-from-rubble-of-her-home-‘destroyed-by-russian-rockets’

Mousa Zidane, a social media manager at White Helmets, said the rescue teams were running from one bombed location to another on Tuesday, trying to save as many lives as they could.

He said: ‘We lost 28 civilians yesterday only, including a whole family – a mum, dad and their six children.

‘Thirteen children died in just one day. But we were able to rescue 17 souls from under the rubble after their homes were bombed over their heads.

‘We will keep going, saving lives no matter what, until the world wakes up to our calls, to our unbearable pain and heartbreaks.’

At least 22 other civilians have been killed since the Russian-led military campaign began targeting rural opposition areas in December.

The aerial bombings have left dozens of towns in ruins and knocked down hospitals and schools, rescuers and aid agencies say.

UN officials said last week a humanitarian crisis in the far northwestern region of Idlib has worsened with at least 350,000 civilians now on the run.

Another half a million people fled earlier bouts of fighting to the safety of camps near the border of Turkey.

A ceasefire brokered between Turkey and Russia to end the latest offensive collapsed nearly 10 days ago when Moscow resumed heavy strikes on civilian areas.

The latest offensive has brought President Bashar al-Assad’s military campaign closer to heavily populated central areas of Idlib, where nearly three million people are trapped, according to aid charities and UN agencies.

Russia and the Syrian goverment deny indiscriminately bombing civilians, saying they are fighting jihadist militants who they say have stepped up their attacks on civilians in the city of Aleppo in northern Syria.