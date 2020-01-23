girl,-3,-has-been-hospitalized-in-california-with-coronavirus-for-a-month

A three year-old girl has been hospitalized suffering from coronavirus in California for the last month.

Aliyah Cardoza, from Azusa, was hospitalized on December 23, and appears to have a less serious strain of the virus that has so far killed at least 17 people in China.

KTLA reported that Aliyah is intubated at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles with a breathing tube and test tube and is suffering from flu-like symptoms.

the youngster, who is expected to make a full recovery, was diagnosed with the NL63 strain of coronavirus, a family of viruses whose symptoms range from common cold-like symptoms to severe respiratory illnesses.

Aliyah’s mom Gloria Aguilera said: ”They said it is common.’

‘Very, very relieving that she doesn’t have that strain.

I didn’t know she’d end up in this situation to where I’d have to see my daughter go through so much pain.’

Writing on a GoFundMe page set up to pay for her daughter’s treatment, Aguilera added: ‘She is on different types of medication to help keep her calm.

‘Her fluid in her lungs is clearing up but she is still having a little bit of a hard time breathing.

‘They have not gave me a discharge date yet, so I am not sure how much longer she will be there.’

A Chinese man who arrived in Seattle earlier this week is the first person in America confirmed to have the more virulent strain of the illness, and is being monitored in hospital.

The Chinese city of Wuhan has been totally quarantined in the wake of an outbreak of the more serious strain of coronavirus.

It is home to 11 million people, with all trains, buses and planes halted from leaving the city.

Disturbing, unverified, footage shared widely online shows a suspected coronavirus patient being stretchered into an ambulance in a sealed plastic tube.

Developing story, more to follow.