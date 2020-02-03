girl,-2,-injured-after-gunmen-shoot-at-car-in-birmingham

A two-year-old girl has been rushed to hospital after gunmen shot at a car in Birmingham.

The toddler was hit by flying glass as the window of the Volkswagen Golf was shattered by bullets.

The shots were fired on Clifton Road in Balsall Heath on Sunday evening.

Birmingham Police have launched a manhunt to find whoever was responsible for the attack at around 7.15pm.

The four people inside the car, including the two-year-old, fled the vehicle as it came under fire.

The gunmen then stole the car and a short time later it was found abandoned nearby.

The girl was taken to hospital with minor cuts and has since been discharged while another man in his 20s was assessed by paramedics for shock.

Birmingham Police have launched an appeal for information with detectives collating CCTV footage to find the suspects.

Detective Sergeant Simon Hanlon, from Force CID, said: “This is a truly appalling incident and the ordeal has traumatised a family.

“There were four people in the car at the time and it’s just fortunate no-one was more seriously injured.

“Gun crime is always unacceptable, but even more so when a young child’s safety is put at risk.

“We are working to establish the circumstances behind this attack and would urge anyone with information which can help us to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote: 20BE/30019L/20 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.