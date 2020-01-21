girl,-15,-who-looked-like-she-was-60-is-given-a-new-face

A girl, 15, who suffers from a rare genetic condition causing her to get wrinkles much earlier has had surgery to make her look her age.

The teen, known by a pseudonym Xiao Feng, was so upset by her illness that she didn’t want to go to school where she was bullied for it.

Her transformation has now been revealed to the public in China after Good Samaritans raised over £20,000 to cover her medical bills.

Surgeons from Shenyang Sunline Plastic Surgery Hospital said she suffered from progeria, which causes someone to age prematurely.

Xiao Feng was only affected on her skin, not her organs, MailOnline reported the hospital said.

Her mother reportedly has the same condition.

During a seven and a half hour surgery on December 29, doctors removed excess skin and reshaped her nose, mouth and eyebrows.

Dr Shi Lingzhi told the paper that the hospital cancelled the total £56,000 that the surgery cost so she would be able to use the money for her education and recovery.

Her new look was presented at a press conference in Shenyang.

Before the surgery, she had said: ‘Nobody wants to play with me, and only pigeons are willing to accompany me because they won’t dislike me or think I am ugly.’

Her father added: ‘The night after Xiao Feng’s surgery was the night when I slept the soundest because I believed that doctors could cure my daughter’s condition and help her live and study happily in the future.’

He told Xinhua News Agency: ‘When she was in her primary school, she was often mistaken for “the parents of pupils”; and whenever she went to the town with her mother, people would surround them, look at them and discuss about them.’

Xiao Feng wrote to philanthropist Guo Mingyi seeking help, writing: ‘I am 15 years old, but I have a face of a 60-year-old. How I long to look like a high school student.’

He contacted the surgery who immediately agreed to give her a discount on the surgery. He then organised a charity drive to raise the cash needed, including a marathon.

Xiao Feng is now recovering from the operation.