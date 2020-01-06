girl,-15,-pleads-guilty-to-mugging-katherine-jenkins

A 15-year-old girl has pleaded guilty to mugging Katherine Jenkins and stealing her phone.

The Welsh opera singer was attacked on 4 December 2019 when she intervened in a street robbery in Chelsea, London while on her way to a carol concert.

Jenkins stepped in to help an elderly woman who she saw being attacked on King’s Road, while she made her way to the Straubenzee Memorial Charity Carol Service at St Luke’s Church, where she was performing.

Two 15-year-old girls were later arrested on suspicion of robbery, and today at Highbury Corner Youth Court, one of the girls admitted to stealing Jenkins’ iPhone and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

She was sentenced to a referral order and must now attend victim empathy sessions.

A judge told the girl that were she over 18, she would have served several years in custody.





