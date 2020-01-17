girl,-13,-who-fell-pregnant-to-boy,-10,-wants-to-keep-the-baby

A 13-year-old schoolgirl who became pregnant to her boyfriend, aged 10, wants to keep her baby and is being supported by her family.

They’ve both set their relationship statuses on social media to ‘civil partnership’ as they prepare to welcome their child into the world.

But Russian social services are probing the family because the pregnant teen’s mother has terminal cancer, prompting fears over who will look after her daughter and two boys, aged five and three.

The young mum-to-be, who has not been named for privacy reasons, is in seventh grade at school while her boyfriend is in fourth.

They study at different schools in in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk but are thought to have been friends for some time.

The girl, who is currently seven week’s pregnant, has been described by local media as a ‘difficult’ teenager who does not study well, bunks off school and carried out petty hooliganism.

Some reports even speculate that the 10-year-old boy may not be the real father as it is believed she had slept with other people around the same time.

Speaking to KRSK local paediatrician Nikolai Skorobogatov said: ‘Theoretically, this is possible.

‘I don’t know anything about this particular case, but I feel the boy could have been blamed while another has impregnated the girl.

‘All this, of course, is very easily verified with the help of an examination, which will certainly be carried out.’

In 2009 Alfie Patten was branded ‘Britain’s youngest dad’ after claiming to have had a baby with 15-year-old girlfriend Chantelle Steadman.

After becoming the centre of a media storm and a national debate over teenage pregnancies in the UK, the boy said he was ‘extremely distressed’ when a paternity test showed the real father was then 15-year-old Tyler Baker.