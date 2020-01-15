girl,-13,-tricked-into-sending-explicit-photos-to-man-posing-as-female-model-scout

A woman who was sexually assaulted as a child after being lured by a fake modelling scout says knowing images of the incident online feels ‘like a never-ending crime’.

She was attacked in her own home just a day after chatting to someone posing as female model online who persuaded her to share explicit pictures before blackmailing her.

The victim, who wishes to be named only as Rhiannon, was just 13 when a friend introduced her to the predator, who showered her with flattering remarks about her looks to win over her trust.

For hours the blackmailer asked as many questions as possible about the target’s life and came across as ‘quite nice’, giving her a false sense of security.

This led her into a trap from which she felt like there was no escape, allowing the assailant to assault her at home and take even more abusive pictures.

She has shared her story as the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) warned of a ‘national crisis’ of children being tricked into taking explicit selfies.

Reflecting on how she was snared, Rhiannon said: ‘I thought that was just quite a normal thing, that we were making friends, getting to know each other.

‘She was very complimentary and she asked me for a photo, just of my face initially.

‘It was a thing in those days, you would ask age, sex, location and send a picture to prove who you were.

‘She complimented me and said how pretty I was and that I was really good looking and I could be a model like she was.

‘I didn’t have a lot of confidence when I was 13, I think teenage girls don’t generally have a lot of body confidence, and I was taken in by all the compliments that she gave me.’

It was at this point that the deceiver said she had done topless modelling in the past and how she thought Rhiannon could do some too.

The victim wasn’t 100% sure when asked to send some topless photos but she was put at ease by how nice the ‘agent’ was being.

UK faces deadly painkiller addiction crisis like US ‘in next five years’

Almost immediately after sending the pictures the way the mysterious person spoke to her changed.

One the ‘model’ had the photos they began to blackmail Rhiannon into sending more images, threatening her if she didn’t comply.

She added: ‘The compliments stopped and it was “I’ve got these now, so you’ve got to do what I ask you to do.”

‘There were some more images sent because I didn’t feel like I had a choice.’

The person then said they wanted their boss to go to the terrified girl’s house to take some photos.

Rhiannon said: ‘I really panicked at that point. I thought that things online were getting a bit close to real life.’

The victim said she didn’t want to reveal where she lived, but the trickster told her she could find it anyway through her IP address.

She added: ‘I knew that identified my computer but I didn’t know that they didn’t have access to that.

‘I thought she was going to be able to find me.’

The blackmailer already knew so much about Rhiannon and told her she would wait outside her school and hand out the topless pictures she already sent and plaster them on walls around the area so parents would see.

Feeling like she had no choice, the vulnerable student revealed her address.

The following morning a man arrived at her house, who turned out to be the same person she was speaking to online.

He sexually assaulted Rhiannon in her bedroom and took more photos of what he was doing.

The victim added: ‘I thought that if I told anybody about it he was going to show them the photos.

‘I was really ashamed because I thought that I was the one in the wrong and that people would think badly of me rather than thinking badly of him.

‘So I didn’t tell anybody about it. I didn’t want to tell anybody about it at all.’

But she was contacted by police six months later after investigators found images of her when a second victim reporter the attacker.

He pleaded guilty on the day he was due to stand trial and was sentenced to 13 years in prison, seven of which were for what he did to Rhiannon.

The victim has chosen not to reveal the perpetrator’s name as she wanted people to focus on the victim instead of her twisted tormentor.

She added: ‘Even after the court case when I tried to move on with my life it was always in the back of my mind that I didn’t know what happened with the images of me.

HS2 ‘will damage 108 woodlands causing some species to go extinct’

‘I was fearful that somebody was looking at them. Or somebody might have seen them or that somebody might recognise me from them.

‘These pictures of me being out there, it was like a never-ending crime. Even now I don’t know. They might be online, they might not.’

The predator was able to build up a detailed picture of her life quickly, including who she lived with and when she might be home alone.

Rhiannon said: ‘Since I was 13 there have been huge changes. I had a desktop computer in my bedroom, young people now have a smart phone in their pocket.

‘The perpetrators of these crimes have got access to young people all the time. There is a lot more opportunity now.’

Thomas Markle could testify against Meghan in painful legal battle

In the wake of the attack she suffered depression and anxiety and was at times unable to leave the house, forcing her to drop out of education for a number of years.

She self-harmed and attempted suicide, and only began to recover nine years later when she sought counselling at the age of 22.

If police never found her images, Rhiannon says she may have gone her whole life without telling anyone of her traumatic ordeal.

She added: ‘At the time I didn’t want to tell anybody, I was so ashamed and embarrassed.

‘I didn’t want anyone to see these pictures. I didn’t want my parents to know about what I had done.

‘The fact that my images were found by the police was incredibly important.

‘I don’t know if I would have ever come to terms with what happened if I never spoken up about it.’