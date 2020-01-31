giovanni-pernice-and-ashley-roberts-announce-split-two-years-after-meeting-on-strictly-come-dancing

Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice has announced he has split from Ashley Roberts after more than a year of dating.

The couple got together in 2018 after meeting while both appearing on the BBC ballroom show.

On Thursday (January 29) night, the professional dancer, 29, announced that he and the Pussycat Dolls dancer had parted ways.

He wrote: “@ImAshleyRoberts and I have made the decision to separate as a couple. We remain friends and wish each other well for the future.”





Roberts, 38, is yet to publicly address the split.

The singer and Heart Radio presenter is currently busy promoting the Pussycat Dolls’ new music and upcoming tour.

Pernice and Roberts were dancing with other people when they met on the 2018 series of Strictly.

Split: Roberts, first from the left, is currently preparing to head off on tour with the Pussycat Dolls (PA)



Roberts was paired with Pasha Kovalev, who recently welcomed a baby with his former Strictly partner Rachel Riley, while Pernice danced with Steps singer Faye Tozer.

Amid rumours they were together, they were spotted sharing a kiss in Miami in December of that year.

Both duos made it to the final, which saw Stacey Dooley crowned winner.

When the series finished, they confirmed they had become an item and spent Christmas together.

In the year since, they’ve appeared at numerous events together with Roberts supporting Pernice from the sidelines in the most recent series of Strictly.