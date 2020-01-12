gingered-treacle-tart-recipe 

One of those delicious nostalgic puddings that transports you back in time. This deep-dish version is flavoured with chopped stem ginger, lemon and orange and is perfect served warm drizzled with custard or topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Prep time: 15 minutes, plus chilling | Cooking time: 35 minutes

SERVES

eight to 10

INGREDIENTS

For the pastry

125g wholemeal flour

125g plain flour, plus extra for dusting

125g butter, diced

40g icing sugar

1 egg, beaten

2–3 tsp water

For the filling

375g golden syrup, plus a little extra

50g black treacle

1 egg, beaten

55g drained stem ginger, chopped

300g fresh white breadcrumbs

½ lemon, skin pared away with a vegetable peeler, juice squeezed

½ small orange, skin pared away with a vegetable peeler, juice squeezed

METHOD

To make the pastry, add the flour to a bowl or food processor. Add the butter and rub in until fine crumbs, then stir in the icing sugar. Mix in the egg, then gradually mix in enough water to bring the crumbs together to a dough. Lightly knead, then roll out on a surface lightly dusted with flour until a little larger than a 23cm sandwich tin or deep fluted tart tin. Lift the pastry over the rolling pin, lay in the tin and gently press up the sides of the tin. Trim off the excess pastry. Prick the base with a fork and chill for 15 minutes, or longer if you have time. Preheat the oven to 180C/160C fan/Gas 4. Line the pastry case with a square of crumpled baking paper then fill with baking beans. Put the tin on a baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes. Carefully remove the paper and beans and cook for five more minutes until the pastry case is crisp and dry. Meanwhile, mix the golden syrup and treacle together in a large bowl. Stir in the egg and ginger, then gradually mix in the breadcrumbs, lemon and orange juice. Spoon into the pastry case and press down with the back of a spoon. Lower the oven temperature to 160C/140C fan/Gas 3 and bake the tart for 20 minutes or until set. Cut the pared lemon and orange zest into very thin strips, sprinkle over the tart and drizzle with a little extra golden syrup, if liked. Leave until almost cool then remove the tin and transfer to a serving plate. Cut into wedges and serve with hot custard or scoops of ice cream.

Recipe from National Trust Comfort Food by Clive Goudercourt (Pavilion, £20). Order your copy from books.telegraph.co.uk