ginger-curried-lamb-chops-with-braised-greens-recipe

French-trimmed chops means the bone is cleaned off for a more attractive presentation. I prefer not to do that, as the rendered fat from the bone area seasons the braised greens. But either kind will work.

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cooking time: 20 minutes

SERVES

Two, four for sharing

INGREDIENTS

2 tbsp curry powder

1 tsp ground ginger (optional)

4 lamb chops

1½ tbsp ghee or vegetable oil

1 medium red onion, thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, grated or minced

120ml low-salt chicken stock

100g chard or other leafy greens, leaves removed from the stems, leaves and tender stems cut into 5cm pieces

Juice of 1 lemon

15g fresh mint, parsley or coriander leaves and fine stems, roughly chopped, for sprinkling

Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling

METHOD

In a mixing bowl, combine the curry powder, ginger (if using), and some sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Season the chops all over with the spice mix and set aside while you prep the rest of the ingredients. Heat the ghee in a 30cm frying pan over a medium-high heat until melted. Add the chops and cook without moving until the bottom layer is bubbling and browning, about three to four minutes, then flip and continue to cook until the internal temperature reaches 55C on an instant-read thermometer, about three to four minutes longer for medium rare. Remove from the frying pan and set aside on a cutting board to rest, covering loosely with foil. Return the frying pan to a medium heat without wiping it out. (There should still be about one tablespoon of fat in the pan, add more if needed.) Add the onion and a pinch of salt and cook until just softened, about two to three minutes, then add the garlic, stirring constantly until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Pour in the stock, scraping up any brown bits with a wooden spoon. Immediately add the greens, stirring occasionally, until softened and most of the liquid is gone, about three to four minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper. With the pan off the heat, stir in the lemon juice. Divide the greens and lamb chops on serving plates, sprinkle with fresh herbs, drizzle with olive oil and serve immediately.

