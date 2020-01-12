gillian-anderson-says-it-would-“be-the-end”-of-her-relationship-with-playwright-partner-if-they-lived-together

Gillian Anderson has said that it would “be the end” of her relationship with her playwright partner if they lived together, as their separate homes means she is free from doing his household chores.

The X-Files star revealed that her and her partner the playwright, screenwriter and creator of Netflix’s The Crown Peter Morgan, do not live together despite having been in a relationship for three years.

“My partner and I don’t live together. If we did, that would be the end of us,” she said in an interview with The Sunday Times Style magazine.

Anderson, who has been married twice before said their living arrangement meant it “feels so special when we do come together”.

She added that by remaining in separate households (Anderson has three children and Morgan has five) she didn’t have the fear of losing her house – or having to pick up his dirty laundry.

“There is nothing locking us in, nothing that brings up that fear of “oh gosh, I can’t leave because what will happen to the house, how will we separate?”

“I start to miss the person I want to be with, which is a lovely feeling.

“And it is so huge for me to be able to see a pair of trousers left lying on the floor at my partner’s house and to step over them and not feel it is my job to do something about it,” she said.