gillian-anderson-originally-binned-netflix’s-sex-education-script:-‘i-didn’t-respond-to-it’

Gillian Anderson is at the heart of Netflix’s Sex Education, but it turns out she might not have landed the role after throwing away the script without much thought.

The star, who plays sex therapist Jean Milburn, appeared on The One Show, where she opened up about the binge-worthy series.

And while praising the plot, and how it explores ‘challenging issues,’ the 51-year-old laughed off the fact she originally discarded the script.

‘I’m not really sure whether I thought ahead. When I first read it, I had not really responded to it,’ she confessed: ‘I’d kind of put it in the bin, and my partner suggested I take it out of the bin and look at it a bit more seriously.’

But, fortunately for us, after reading it again she fell in love: ‘And actually, when I did I found it incredibly hilarious, and kind of got what it was that they were after.’

The much-loved actress went onto discuss the teenage angst that’s represented throughout the two seasons, and how it strikes up important conversations.

‘To me that’s one of the most important elements of the series, that it has so much heart and that it deals with very, very challenging issues that teenagers and families go through,’ she insisted.

‘So much of it is about communication. My character is awkward with the way she communicates or tries to communicate – she’s completely over the top and inappropriate, even though she’s a sex therapist.’

Gillian added: ‘Her son is actually quite good at it and his modus operandi is to teach compassion, and forgiveness and communication and understanding – all things that are really wonderful to have in one’s life, but can be quite hard to practice.’

But while the star was taken by the script (after the second time she read it) it turns out the show was rewritten.

Talking to Metro.co.uk, writer Laurie Nunn revealed that the character of Aimee Gibbs only became a larger part of the show when they spotted that the first episode would not pass the Bechdel Test on whether a film or TV programme is feminist.

Laurie admitted: ‘The character of Aimee in series one, in the original scripts she was very, very low down in the mix. And then one of my male producers said to me: “You know episode one of series one doesn’t pass the Bechdel Test?”

‘It’s this thing where you need two women on screen who talked to each other about something other than men otherwise your film is not feminist, and I was like “Are you kidding me?” that our episode didn’t pass that.

‘I was like “I’m a female writer, what the hell?”, so then I wrote in these scenes with Aimee and Maeve.’

Sex Education seasons one and two are available to stream on Netflix now.





