gigi-hadid-shared-some-romantic-throwback-pictures-with-zayn-malik-and-the-fans-can’t-get-enough-of-it!-check-out-all-details-here.

Gigi Hadid is feeling nostalgic and has shared some of the throwback pictures.

Last week, Gigi Hadid has posted some of her old pictures on Instagram. Since everyone is practising self- isolation due to the current prevailing situation. So, she might be going through her camera roll, found few pictures and decided to post them on her feed.

Despite all the tensions created due to coronavirus pandemic, she gave us some interesting topic to think of. Among the photos which she shared, there was a cute picture of her and Zayn Malik. The photo made the fans go crazy and so dead.

We know that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are one of the cutest couples right now. There were rumors of them of being back together but nothing is confirmed yet.

She captioned the post as, ‘(oldie) camera roll finds!’ along with the hashtag #stayhome.

There are various snaps like selfies, beautiful sceneries, riding her horses and even some of her childhood pics with her sister, Bella Hadid. But the photo that gain all the attention is the one with Zayn. In the picture, the 27- year- old singer is seen giving a sweet kiss on the cheek of Gigi. There is a beautifully decorated Christmas tree in the background. As per sources, it was around the time before the couple split- up in January 2019. They got together before going on holidays in December.

Zayn Malik is wearing a dark- light grey tracksuit whereas Gigi is looking gorgeous in a red crop top, blue jeans and a black colored overcoat.

The fans are just so happy seeing that picture. The comment section is full with such lovely and overwhelming comments.