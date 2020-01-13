gigi-hadid-leaves-court-as-model-ends-up-as-potential-juror-in-harvey-weinstein-rape-trial

Gigi Hadid could potentially serve as a juror in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial.

The model was seen leaving court in New York on Monday after telling as judge she feels she could ‘keep an open mind on the facts’, according to AP.

She is part of a pool of 120 potential jurors.

The 27-year-old was asked to return to court on Thursday to answer further questions.

Hadid was pictured with her hair down wearing dark sunglasses and a grey blazer over a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

She avoided questions when surrounded by waiting photographers, saying: ‘I’m not allowed to talk about jury duty. I’m sorry.’

Her questioning was part of the screening process for potential jurors, which has now entered its fifth day.

Weinstein, 67, is facing charges of rape and sexual assault after numerous allegations came to light in 2017.

The disgraced film producer, whose companies have been behind such films as Pulp Fiction, The English Patient and Shakespeare In Love, is charged with raping one woman in a hotel room in the New York borough in 2013, and performing a forcible sex act on the second woman in 2006. He denies the charges and all allegations of non-consensual sex.

The trial is expected to last six weeks once jury selection is completed.

His request for the judge residing over his trial to be removed was recently denied.

Judge James Burke threatened Weinstein with a jail sentence after he was caught using his mobile phone during a court hearing earlier this week.

Following the stern warning, Weinstein’s lawyers claimed Judge Burke had made ‘prejudicial and inflammatory’ comments about him and filed a letter requesting he recuse himself from the proceedings. However, Burke ruled on Thursday that he would not be stepping down.

Judge Burke expressed his frustration when Weinstein, 67, was caught using his phone in court on Tuesday (7 January).

‘Is this really the way you want to end up in jail for the rest of your life, by texting and violating a court order?’ he scolded Weinstein.

The court proceedings are still at the jury selection stage with 66 people currently in the advancing stage. They are expected to report back to court on 16 January for further questioning.





