gigi-hadid-is-supporting-a-unicef-campaign-with-her-baking-skills!-check-out-her-recipe-for-the-most-indulgent-banana-muffins!

While everyone is doing something or the other to make the best out of this quarantine days, it seems like American supermodel Gigi Hadid is doing something both creative and it surely makes your day!

Gigi Hadid Has Taken Part In The Recent Unicef Initiative! Take A Look.

As a part of UNICEF’s #UCANLEARN drive, supermodel Gigi Hadid has recently shared one of her detailed banana muffin recipe on her Instagram story as a part of UNICEF’s initiative. During this time of a global crisis, celebs are doing one thing or the other to entertain their fans and to contribute towards the awareness in every small way possible.

Gigi has been nominated by her model friend, Halima to take part in UNICEF’s #UCANLEARN. The initiative is taken to be done at home and to encourage people to stay inside. Fans are no stranger to the model’s excellent cooking skills.

Gigi Hadid Is Known For Her Good Cooking Skills!

Gigi absolutely loves to cook and even has a separate highlight of Instagram stories, From My Kitchen, on her account dedicated to exhibiting her amazing cooking skills to her fans. The model has cooked as many food items as sales, pasta, birthday cakes and even small little cupcakes as well. She is quite the wizard in the kitchen and fans often see delicious home cooked meal images that the supermodel often uploads on her Instagram account.

While several other celebs are also trying to lift up everyone’s spirits during this tough time. While some are baking or cooking something, others are doing Tiktok videos . Jennifer Garner is also known for her amazing cooking skills. She often cooks delicious food items and fans never missed any other cooking videos.