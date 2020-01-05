gigi-hadid-goes-topless-in-sizzling-new-social-media-snaps,-model-teases-her-assets-[photos]

US model Gigi Hadid presents a creation by Isabel Marant during the 2018/2019 fall/winter collection fashion show on March 1, 2018 in ParisPATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid posted a new snap to her Instagram, and we have to say, it is sure to get temperatures soaring. The model can be seen topless with her back to the camera striking a pose. The tasteful black and white pic shows off Gigi’s svelte frame.

She was posing for a calendar shoot and we have to say, she looked gorgeous in the snaps. She captioned the snaps: HAPPY 2020 !!!!!!! Wishing you all a year of light, joy, inspiration, adventure, and good health! Ringin’ it in with the @vmagazine calendar cover and mizz january by angel @zoeygrossman ♥️♥️ @guess

Gigi sure seems to be ringing in the new year on a strong note. However, her success has drawn some haters too. But Gigi did not take the hate lying down, during a shoot for Elle US, she reportedly hit back at critics’ claims her famous parents were responsible for her success.

Speaking to Vogue Arabia about her parents and her upbringing Gigi said: “My parents put an importance on doing well in school and were always supportive of anything I wanted to try extracurricularly. Focusing on my sports, doing art, being outside, and spending time with friends took up most of my time, like most kids. My parents never made their success an excuse for me; I always knew that after high school I was expected to work towards supporting myself, so I never put all my eggs in the modeling basket.”

Bollywood’s fashionista Sonam Kapoor will welcome supermodel Gigi Hadid in IndiaReuters

It is known that Gigi Hadid is the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Yolanda Hadid and businessman Mohamed Hadid. Her sister Bella was recently spotted getting cosy with “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star and fellow model Kendall Jenner.

Chanel is reportedly celebrating its 16th annual Métiers d’Art show which takes place outside the traditional fashion schedule. Gigi Hadid is making quite the name for herself as a model. You can check out the pics here: