gigi-hadid-and-zayn-malik-were-together-even-before-fans-even-knew!-how-is-that-possible?-read-to-find-out.

While model Gigi Hadid and One Direction singer Zayn Malik’s breakup sparked considerable controversies, it seems like their lost paradise is regained again as the two are back together.

Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Were Back Together Way Before Fans Knew!

The two drifted apart for a while and called it quits and Gigi soon dating Tyler Cameron. However, fans were thrilled when rumors of the ex-lovers reuniting started doing the rounds.

However, according to recent news, it seems like the two reunited way before fans knew about it. A source revealed that Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December. The source further added that Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month, and she is giving him another chance. Although back in 2019, when the two started talking it was beloved that they are just going to be friends. However, they soon rekindled their old love and fans are so glad they did.

The Two Are Working On Their Relationship And Giving It A Second Chance!

The source went on to say that the break the pair took was much needed as now Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently. This has also improved their relationship as well. Their relationship sure does deserve a second chance.

While Gigi’s relationship with Tyler Cameron was rather shortlived it was slow rumored that Zayn Malik did not take the news well. He even bought a flat to be near to his former flame. Fans are happy to see the two together as they sure bring out the best in each other.