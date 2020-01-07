giants-hire-joe-judge-away-from-patriots-to-become-next-head-coach

The New York Giants are set to hire Joe Judge, the Patriots’ wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator, ESPN is reporting.

Judge has been on the staff in New England since 2012. Prior to joining the staff, he worked for Nick Saban at Alabama for three seasons.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal for Judge to join the Giants was “in the works’’ on Monday night, which led to Baylor coach Matt Rhule accepting an offer to become the Panthers’ head coach.

“Joe’s done a great job with the kicking game and he’s expanded that role a little bit,’’ Patriots coach Bill Belichick said last week. “That’s kind of had a little bit of a ripple effect in the way we’ve organized the kicking game, but that’s all worked out pretty efficiently. Joe’s done a good job of organizing that as well as taking on some other things with the offense, in particular receivers. He’s an excellent coach.’’

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was set to have an interview with the Giants about their open head-coaching position on Wednesday. He was slated to interview with the Panthers on Tuesday, before they hired Rhule.

Judge was also reportedly a frontrunner to become the head coach at his alma mater, Mississippi State.

He’ll be replacing Pat Shumur, who went 9-23 in his two seasons in New York.