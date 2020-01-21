giant-penis-cushion-is-available-in-two-new-colours-just-in-time-for-valentine’s

If you’re dreading spending another Valentine’s Day on your own, fear not, help is at hand.

Step forward Jumbo Pierre, the giant penis-shaped cushion that has been going down a storm with saucy online shoppers.

Perfect for cosy nights in, we think Pierre would make the perfect companion come February 14.

Jumbo Pierre is perfect for a Valentine’s cuddle (Credit: Firebox)

Since bouncing onto the scene last year, Pierre has become one of the website’s best-sellers.

And now, due to public demand, we have some very exciting news for Pierre fans.

The 4ft-tall cushion is now available in two new colourways – brown and black – after shoppers demanded retailer Firebox sold it in varied skin tones.

Pierre is now available in varied skin tones (Credit: Firebox)

Complete with an adorable face, Pierre is perfect for cuddling up and taking selfies with.

Some 15 penis-related products are available on the site, with an average of 40 penis products shipped from the warehouse every day.

Firebox’s Ben Redhead said: “On average, over 40 penis products were shipped from our warehouse every day throughout 2019, and this will hopefully only continue to grow.”

Cosy up and take a selfie with Jumbo Pierre (Credit: Firebox)

The blurb for Jumbo Pierre added: “Unlike your current boyfriend (or whoever you choose to share a bed with) these snuggly guys actually enjoy cuddles and watching The Notebook.”

Plus whichever one you choose, Pierre won’t snore or steal the duvet from you. What a perfect companion for the most romantic day of the year.

New skin tones were added due to customer demand (Credit: Firebox)

Jumbo Pierre the Penis Body Pillow is available here and he costs £39.99.

A small price to pay for love, we say.

