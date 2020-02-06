Gianna Bryant's jersey retired by her school in touching tribute after fatal helicopter crash

Gianna Bryant’s number two basketball jersey has been retired by her school in a heartbreaking ceremony after she died alongside her father in a horror helicopter crash.

The 13-year-old, also known as Gigi, died alongside eight other victims when the aircraft they were on plummeted to the ground in Los Angeles last month.

She was a keen basketball player, representing her Harbor Day School team, which conducted a ceremony to retire her jersey.

A number two with Gianna on the back was framed and is to be hung up in the gym.

Her mother, Vanessa, shared photos from the ceremony and wrote: “My Gigi. I love you! I miss you. You’ve taught us all that no act of kindness is ever too small. Mommy is still and will ALWAYS be so proud of you mamacita.”

One of Gianna’s coaches described her as “the heart and soul of our team” and added: “Her competitive nature was infectious.”

Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Giannna (both right) lost their lives in a helicopter crash (Vanessa Bryant (https://www.instagram.com/vanessabryant) and Esla/Getta Images)

Footage showed her teammates gathered in the school’s sports hall while tributes were paid to Gianna.

Gianna was among nine fatalities in the helicopter crash, which occurred as they travelled to a basketball tournament at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy.

Her mother previously paid tribute to the pair and wrote: “My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them.

“We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.”