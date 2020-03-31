‘ghostbusters,’-‘uncharted,’-‘morbius,’-and-other-sony-movies-have-been-delayed-due-to-the-coronavirus

Remember when you used to look forward to upcoming blockbusters? Well, you’re going to have to wait even longer for more. The novel coronavirus continues to affect all aspects of life, including the motion picture industry, and this should come as no surprise: The Hollywood Reporter says Sony has up and delayed a number of their major releases, including Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Uncharted, the Spider-Man spin-off Morbius and more.

As per THR:

Morbius, which was set to hit theaters on July 31, is now set to hit the big screen on to March 19, 2021. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is moving off of a July 10 release to March 5, 2021, which was previously occupied by the studio’s splashy video game adaptation Uncharted. That movie will now be release on Oct. 8, 2021— a date that was reserved for an untitled Sony Marvel movie, which now goes undated.

Meanwhile, the Kevin Hart-starring Fatherhood, once set for Oct. 23, will now bow on Jan. 15, 2021. Greyhound, which stars Tom Hanks — one of the first celebrities to test positive for COVID-19, although he and also affected wife Rita Wilson have safely returned home to Los Angeles after quarantining in Australia — was supposed to arrive on June 12, but its new date has yet to be made public.

Sony’s big move comes after many other major studios delayed major releases, including Disney’s live-action remake of Mulan and A Quiet Place II. Meanwhile, a number of movies that hit theaters just as they all closed, both here and in many places abroad, have wound up available as online rentals; if you’ve got $20, you can watch The Invisible Man, Bloodshot, Onward, and the latest iteration of Jane Austen’s Emma. Meanwhile, continue to remain indoors.

(Via THR)