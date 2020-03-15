Ghostbusters Afterlife: old Days Are Back, Check Out All The Detail You Need To Know.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is an upcoming American supernatural comedy film directed by Jason Reitman. Well, the film is the sequel of Ghostbusters(1984) and Ghostbusters(II) and the fourth film, overall, in the Ghostbuster franchise. Set thirty year after the second film, a family moves to a small town, where they discover their connection to the original films.

The new cast member was announced in July. The movie is scheduled for release in the united states on July 10, 2020.

Sigourney weaver was first to confirm her return as Dana Barrett and seemed to hint that she would recollect her old relationships. Well, we will see Ernie Hudson- reprise his role of Winston Zeddemore. Though it was originally unclear that whether Bill Murray would return to his role as Peter Venkman, Aykroyd later revealed that he would rejoin the cast after all.

What is Ghostbusters: Afterlife about?

The new film follows a mother of two Callie, who inherits property in Oklahoma from the father she never met. Mckenna Grace plays her science –obsessed daughter phoebe, while Finn Wlfhard plays her advisor of crime.

Trevor will discover the retro ambulance_turned _ghostbuster-car, while Phoebe will “find a device that read Psychokinetic energy”, an instantly recognisable tool of the trade from the original film. The only question is whether Trevor and Phoebe will decide to go into the family business…

PHOTO CREDIT: FlashFlim.com

Ghostbusters 3 will be a direct sequel to 1989’s Ghostbusters II and will take place in a different universe to the 2016 all-female reboot.

The original Ghostbusters movie in 1984 starred Murray, Aykroyd, Hudson and Ramis as a group of guys who set up a paranormal investigation and elimination service – Ghostbusters.

There was a sequel in 1989 and then, in 2016, there was an all-female reboot starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones and directed by Paul Feig.