getty-museum-asked-people-to-recreate-classic-artworks-&-the-results-are-great

Earlier this week, Los Angeles’ Getty Museum set its Twitter followers a challenge — recreate their favorite classic artwork either using themselves as the subjects or household objects as props. The results were, for the most part, brilliant.

The Getty Museum is currently closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak; this move has proven a great way to keep its community engaged with the gallery during self-isolation. Take a look at the announcement post below and then keep scrolling for some of our favorite responses to the challenge.

We challenge you to recreate a work of art with objects (and people) in your home.

🥇 Choose your favorite artwork🥈 Find three things lying around your house⠀🥉 Recreate the artwork with those items

And share with us. pic.twitter.com/9BNq35HY2V

— Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020

We stan.https://t.co/K3JVGpFPAJ pic.twitter.com/rIqXzr5hIK

— Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020

The three food groups: canned tuna, cheese, and olive oil.https://t.co/DErWcO2Kbe pic.twitter.com/vPv8VM5ZVG

— Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020

Madonna and child.https://t.co/ZbnVeToUPE pic.twitter.com/7Vkl91CF6D

— Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020

The Virgin, Saint Elizabeth, and the Infants John the Baptist and Christ, but now with more unicorns…https://t.co/EUDgg7362Y pic.twitter.com/uSqoPFGF2d

— Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 26, 2020

pic.twitter.com/pQ0qXBPyJa

— Kyle Bates (@KyleAnneBates) March 28, 2020

A bit of a cheat since this happened years ago but… pic.twitter.com/h1hc71ReFe

— Kristen Westhoven (@westhovsies) March 27, 2020

@GettyMuseum from you Plato in LA exhibit, “Play-Doh” by Jeff Koons pic.twitter.com/NvQSKnSXNH

— Protracted malaise with a flavor of depression (@TheVaginalist) March 29, 2020

Just mad because he’s wearing sunglasses! pic.twitter.com/EvQK9KbzCY

— Ellen Maas (@EDvLMaas) March 29, 2020

@GettyMuseum – Mirabelle (1990) by Helen Frankenthaler pic.twitter.com/YvFzGa3TxH

— Linda G. Hatton (@LindaGHatton) March 29, 2020

@GettyMuseum I present Portrait of Sylvia von Harden, by Otto Dix.

Can’t believe I just did that in these cold winds! pic.twitter.com/zLIybZDk9Q

— Nathan 🔶 🇪🇺 | 🐻⬇️ (@thisisfisk) March 29, 2020

Mondrian #Lego pic.twitter.com/lXdgWvZsK0

— Sally Bain (@sallywisebain) April 1, 2020

Follow

Highsnobiety Design

What To Read Next