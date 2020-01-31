getting-the-drug-dealers’-drug-dealers:-ontario-police-target-wholesale-traffickers-in-large-probe

Police in Ontario took a new tack in the war on drugs, targeting wholesalers rather than the usual band of retailers, netting a dozen men accused of being the drug dealers’ drug dealers.

Twelve people were arrested and significant quantities of illicit drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy and cannabis, were seized, police said.

It is not numbers and weights that make this project stand out, however. It is the approach. The nine-month probe, codenamed Project Daytona, took a different path than most drug investigations.

The quality of the drugs, particularly the cocaine and the methamphetamine, we’ve never really seen before

Usually, police target a crime group engaged in drug trafficking, for example a biker club, mob clan or street gang. Then they try to root out as much of that network as they can. The problem with that is even if a gang is taken out head to toe, it usually leaves the source of its drugs untouched.

In this investigation, the Ontario Provincial Police went directly after people allegedly feeding the product to the dealers — the wholesale end of the drug trade.

“These are the individuals who would have provided drugs to street gangs, outlaw motorcycle gangs as well as organized crime groups in all the communities,” said Superintendent Bryan MacKillop, director of the OPP’s Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau.

“They are the ones who have persisted after we have targeted other criminal operations.”



Cocaine seized during Project Daytona.

The men arrested are not a network, a ring or a gang.

Some of the accused — those in smaller towns — are loosely connected, but most of those arrested are not known to have communicated with each other. They didn’t work together. Half of them don’t have criminal records, but they all did the same job, investigators allege.

“Although these targets might not fall within the structure of previously known or readily identifiable criminal groups, they contribute to drug trafficking operations at a high level,” MacKillop said.

Evidence of their pedigree comes with their product, said Det.-Insp. Peter Donnelly, the probe’s case manager.

“The quality of the drugs, particularly the cocaine and the methamphetamine, we’ve never really seen before. I think that’s because they’re operating at such a high level. The cocaine is essentially as pure as it can get and I suspect it comes straight from its original source, whether that’s Colombia or Mexico,” Donnelly said.

“When you’re dealing with 98 per cent purity cocaine at the kilogram level, you’re not dealing with people who are short of money.”



Police designated Dominic Gravelle, 29, and Viken “Vick” Dokmajian, 42, as particularly significant players in their probe.

The men are not accused of selling it on the street, but rather to middlemen who then broke the bulk product down and diluted it before selling it on to others. This process could filter through four layers of dealers before hitting the streets, he said.

That business model of keeping off the street is likely why many of those arrested previously stayed off of police radar, Donnelly said.

“These were business operations. This was mostly free from violence, that we noticed,” Donnelly said.

Police said more than 45 kilograms of cannabis and 8.5 kilograms of cannabis concentrate were among the drugs seized.

“This is evidence that even though cannabis is now legal, the sale and distribution of illicit cannabis remains lucrative for organized crime groups.” He said investigators have seen no reduction in the amount of illegal marijuana turning up in investigations since it was legalized in October 2018.



Cannabis concentrate seized during Project Daytona.

Police designated two men as particularly significant players in their probe: Dominic Gravelle, 29, of Hamilton, and Viken “Vick” Dokmajian, 42, of Ottawa.

Gravelle is a relative of members of an eponymous, high-profile Hamilton crime family. Members of the Gravelle crime family, that revolved around five brothers, have a long history of convictions, including for the drug trade.

Dominic Gravelle was the first to be arrested in this probe and was the subject of the first search warrants executed. On Jan. 22, an armoured police tactical unit raided a townhouse in Burlington, just outside Hamilton. They arrested Gravelle along with another man from Hamilton, Robert Vrbanic, 33, who was with him, police said.

Gravelle faces 18 charges, including trafficking in cocaine, crystal meth and ecstasy, sale of cannabis and possession of property obtained by crime. Vrbanic is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, ecstasy and crystal meth.



Others charged in Project Daytona are: (top row from left): Clarence Mulrooney, 38, Mark Miller, 34, Jamie Crowder, 40, Josh Belfiori, 29; (bottom row): Matthew Purcell, 33, Abdallah “Kash” Abdelrazzaq, 30, Trevor Hands, 40, Stephen Kraus, 51, and Brett Hall, 38.

Dokmajian doesn’t have the family reputation of Gravelle. In fact, before this probe, he was unknown to police and without a criminal record. His alleged role at a high level in the drug trade came to investigators “from out of nowhere,” Donnelly said.

Dokmajian was arrested Jan. 23, the day seven more search warrants were executed.

Abdallah “Kash” Abdelrazzaq, 30, of Gatineau, Que., was the only person charged from outside of Ontario, although his primary market, police allege, was in Ottawa.

Also charged were: Stephen Kraus, 51, of Kingston and Trevor Hands, 40, of Perth; three men from Carleton Place: Josh Belfiori, 29, Mark Miller, 34, and Clarence Mulrooney, 38; and three from Smiths Falls: Jamie Crowder, 40, Brett Hall, 38, Matthew Purcell, 33. Purcell avoided arrest until late Thursday, after the probe had been announced.

Police said their investigation continues.

