“getting-intimidated-by-films”:-manish-sisodia-taunts-bjp-over-“chhapaak”

“How can they be scared of a movie which is based on an acid attack victim?” Manish Sisodia asked

New Delhi:

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia hit out at the BJP for being “easily intimidated by” and “fearing” certain films that invoke a sense of social responsibility among people.

In response to a question on a BJP leader’s call to boycott the Deepika Padukone-starrer ”Chhapaak”, Mr Sisodia said it is very disgraceful to see people “getting intimidated” by films based on social issues.

“How can they be scared of a movie which is based on an acid attack victim?” he asked.

“What kind of a political party is (BJP) if it is easily intimidated by and fears certain films that invoke a sense of social responsibilities among people and other important issues such as education,” he said.